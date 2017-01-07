US embassy official wounded by gunman in Mexico, official says

A gunman has wounded a US official in Mexico. The US consulate released CCTV footage of the incident and is offering a $20,000 reward for information about the shooter.The US State Department has issued a travel warning to Americans for the state of Jalisco where the shooting took place because of “continued instability”.
