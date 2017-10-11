US academic Richard Thaler, who helped popularize the idea of nudging people towards doing what was best for them, won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize on October 9 for his work on how human nature affects supposedly rational markets.
US economist Richard Thaler wins Nobel Prize
- October 11, 2017 09:30 IST
