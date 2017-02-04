US Defence Secretary sees no need for US military action in South China Sea

  • February 4, 2017 16:55 IST
    By Reuters
US Defence Secretary James Mattis believes in diplomatic rather than military action to resolve tensions in the South China Sea, he stated during a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Tomomi Inada in Tokyo.
