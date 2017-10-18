The United States has decided to release to India the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), which will serve as a potential combat base for Indian Navy's aircraft carrier in future.

The Trump administration recently informed the India government about the handing over of the crucial system built by General Atomics.

This move comes ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to India which is yet to be scheduled. Last month, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis was on a visit to India. The decision to provide Indian Navy with EMALS might be the result of Mattis's visit as well.

Sources have said that this move ahead of Tillerson's visit to India is an indication of the resolve of both countries to strengthen their ties to combat global terrorism together.

India had earlier written a letter to US Government stating its request for advanced weaponry. That was during Obama's reign in which the need for EMALS built by General Atomics was stated by India.

Indian authorities received a response from the US on October 16 in which the Trump administration sent its approval to release the EMALS.

Dr Vivek Lal, General Atomics Aerospace expert and chief executive of US and International Strategic Development, was quoted by PTI as saying that General Atomics is planning to open a functional office in Delhi to support the Indian government's defence requirements.

What is EMALS?

EMALS can launch a wide variety of aircraft weights and can be used on a various platforms with varying catapult configurations.

According to General Atomics, EMALS is "designed to replace the steam catapult systems" and is less in their body weight resulting in less maintenance cost. It can serve as a catalyst to Indian army and navy in future, in launching any type of aircraft including combat jets, from short range to long range.