US court refuses to reinstate Trumps controversial travel ban executive order

  • February 5, 2017 16:02 IST
    By Reuters
The US Department of Justice’s appeal to have a travel ban reinstated has been rejected by the US federal appeals court. US President Donald Trump’s administration had vowed to overturn a Seattle judge’s ruling that the ban of people from seven Muslim-majority countries was unlawful.
