The Cyber Crime Wing of the Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested a US national, who works with a multi-national law firm in Hyderabad, for allegedly downloading and uploading videos and images related to child pornography.

The US citizen, identified as 42-year-old James Kirk Jones, was arrested by Telangana's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after they received a tip-off about an IP address from which videos and images on child pornography were being shared.

"During the course of investigation, the IP address was traced to the address of accused at Madhapur. Immediately, his premises was searched and police seized a laptop containing 29,288 items of child pornographic videos and images among others," a release issued by the CID stated. An iPhone and an external hard drive which contained material related to adult pornography, 490 GigaTribe profiles and 24 twitter handles and profiles sharing child pornography were also recovered by the police.

It added that the accused confessed to having developed a habit of watching child pornography since childhood. He has been downloading, watching and sharing such videos ever since.

A case against Jones has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the release further added. An investigation into his activities in India is currently underway. The police are also trying to find out if the Twitter handlers and GigaTribe profiles belong to India.