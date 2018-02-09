Tholi Prema has made a fantastic collection at the US box office in premiere shows beating Fidaa's record. Also, last week's release Chalo has fared better than the new release Gayatri (Gayathri) on Thursday.

Varun Tej's previous film Fidaa's success at the US box office has created a great demand for the theatrical rights of Tholi Prema. A leading distribution house acquired its rights and made grand plans for its release in North America. The hype helped the movie get superb response at the US box office in the premiere shows.

Tholi Prema has collected $148,665 at the US box office in the premieres on Thursday and its collection is much bigger than Fidaa. Trade expert Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#TholiPrema gets very good openings in USA as it collects $148,665 from 96 locations with per location average of $1,549. #Fidaa has collected $363k with premieres and Friday together. @IAmVarunTej @RaashiKhanna."

Intelligent is another much-hyped film that features young mega family hero – Sai Dharam Tej. But the movie could not have premieres on Thursday due to some reason. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "There will not be premieres of #Intelligent in USA on 8 Feb due to some technical problems! It will be directly releaSed on 9 Feb "

Gayatri starring Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu and Shriya Saran is also a new release of the week. The movie collected $9,473 at the US box office in the premiere shows. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Gayatri collects $9,473 from 45 locations through premieres in USA "

On other hand, last week's release Chalo has continued to do well and collected $12,920 at the US box office on Thursday. Its seven-day total has reached $600,744. In fact, its seventh day collection is much bigger than that of Gayatri. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Chalo collects $12,920 on Thursday in USA from 59 locations. Total gross is $600,744 ."