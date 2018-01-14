Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK) has made a decent collection at the US box office in two days while faring better than Balakrishna's Jai Simha, Sketch and Rangula Raatnam.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam opened to a good response in the premiere shows, but its collection was not even half of Jai Simha, which was also premiered on the same day. However, positive word of mouth helped Suriya starrer go from strength to strength at the US box office on the following days.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has collected approximately $244,109 (Rs 1.55 crore gross) from 79 screens at the US box office in two days. It has already become one of Suriya's top grossers in North America. Its day-wise breakup is $42,517 in Thursday previews, $ 83,567 on Friday and $118,025 on Saturday.

On the other hand, Jai Simha had a superb opening and made decent collection at the US box office in the premieres. But the movie received a mixed talk from the viewers there and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection on Friday and Saturday.

Jai Simha has collected approximately $167,098 (Rs 1.06 crore gross) from 55 screens at the US box office in two days. Its day-wise breakup is $108,980 in Thursday previews, $ 28,118 on Friday and $30,000 on Saturday. The Balakrishna starrer has landed in the second place, while Agnyaathavaasi led the race at the US box office.

Vikram's Sketch was also premiered in the country on the same date and it opened to an average response when compared to the two other films. The movie has collected less than $25,000 at the US box office in two days.

Rangula Raatnam was premiered in North America on Saturday and it has received good response from the audiences there. The movie has collected $22,000 from 36 screens at the US box office in the preview shows. The film has become the biggest opener for Raj Tarun in the country, beating the records of his previous films.