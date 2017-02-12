Singam 3 (Si3/S3) and Om Namo Venkatesaya did average business at the US box office on the first day. The movies have failed to halt the dream run of last week's release, Nenu Local, in the country.

Singam 3 and Om Namo Venkatesaya were the two most-hyped and highly-awaited south Indian movies. The trade analysts from T-Town predicted superb opening for both movies at the US box office and give Nenu Local a run for its money. But the predictions fell flat and Nenu Local is inching closer to $1 million mark in its opening week.

The Suriya starrer was premiered in America on Wednesday night and collected $42,022 from the previews at the US box office. Despite getting positive talk, Singam 3 failed to show big growth in its business and collected $36,914 and $65,295 at the US box office on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Both Tamil and Telugu versions of Singam 3 have collected a total of $148,268 together at the US box office in two days and failed to beat the records of Suriya's previous releases. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Singam3 (Telugu+Tamil) collects $65,295 on Friday and total USA gross so far is $148,268 "

The Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer opened to an average response in the premiere shows on Thursday and collected $15,498 at the US box office. Om Namo Venkatesaya received positive talk from audience in the country, but the word of mouth did not translate into big bucks on its opening day.

Om Namo Venkatesaya collected $32,890 at the US box office on its first day, taking its total to $48,388 in the country. The film failed to beat the collection records of Nagarjuna's previous hit devotional films. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#OmNamoVenkatesaya continues to be dull in USA & collects $32,890 on Friday. (total: $48,388). ShirdiSai: $229k & #Sriramarajyam $212k."

The Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer collected $837,364 at the US box office in the first week and continued its dream run in the second weekend. Nenu Local collected $25,090 at the US box office on its second Friday, taking it US total collection to $862,454. Idlebrain Jeevi ‏tweeted: "#NenuLocal collects $25,090 on 2nd Friday and total gross in USA is $862,454 "