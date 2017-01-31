Sharwanand's Shatamanam Bhavati has made a decent collection at the US box office in the third weekend. The movie has topped US business charts for Telugu films, beating Gautamiputra Satakarni and and Khaidi No 150.

Khaidi No 150, Gautamiputra Satakarni and Shatamanam Bhavati made a good collection at the US box office in the two weeks. There were no big ticket releases from the Telugu film industry, but the release of big ticket Bollywood movies posed a big threat for these Telugu movies in their third week. Trade analysts predicted that Raees and Kaabil would force them out of most of the theatres in the country.

But good performances helped the Telugu movies have a strong hold over 20 screens each in the country. Despite clashing with Raees and Kaabil, two-week-old Telugu movies managed to do good collection at the US box office in their third weekend. But the per-screen average of Shatamanam Bhavati is much bigger than that of Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Shatamanam Bhavati has collected $46,100 from 28 screens at the US box office in the third weekend and its per-screen average stands at $1646. The Sharwanand-starrer has raked in total of $7,62,984 (Rs 5.19 crore) in the country in 16 days. However, its current pace of collection shows that the film may not be able to cross the $1 million mark in the country.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected $19,200 from 21 screens at the US box office in the third weekend and its per-screen average is $914. The Nandamuri-Balakrishna starrer has grossed a total of $1,654,919 (Rs 11.26 crore) in the country in 18 days. The movie was expected to cross $2 million mark, but it will not be able to achieve this rare feet.

Khaidi No 150 has collected $16,889 from 15 screens at the US box office in the third weekend and its per-screen average stands at $1125. The Chiranjeevi-starrer has minted a total of $2,438,096 (Rs 16.58 crore). The movie needs $61,904 to surpass the $2.5 million mark in the country. It should be seen whether the film would collect this much-needed amount.

Here is the list of top grossing Indian movies at the US box office this weekend.