Rana Daggubati's Ghazi continued its dream run at the US box office in the second week and made better collection than the new release Winner starring Sai Dharam Tej on its second Friday.

The Rana Daggubati starrer was released in around 90 screens in North America on February 17. Having received a decent response, the movie maintained rock-steady progress at the ticket counters across the country in the following days. Following the growing demand , the distributors added 14 new screens February 23. Ghazi collected approximately $570,150 (Rs 380 lakh) at the US box office in the first week.

Trade analysts predicted Winner would slow down its collection in the second week. But the Sankalp Reddy-directed war drama kept the cash registers ringing and did better business than the new release. Ghazi collected $26,900 (Rs 18 lakh) at the US box office on second Friday, taking its total gross to $597,050 (Rs 398 lakh). Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Ghazi collects $26,900 on 2nd Friday in USA and the total gross is $597,050 "

Winner, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh, is one of the most-hyped Telugu film and the distributors released the film in over 90 screens to cash in on the craze in North America, where the mega family enjoys huge fan following. The movie premiered in a large number of screen on Thursday (Feb 23) night, but it opened to an average response.

Winner collected $28,854 (Rs 19.2 lakh) at the US box office in premiere shows on Thursday night. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Winner collects $28,854 from Thursday premieres in USA " The movie became the biggest opener for Sai Dharam Tej, beating the record of his previous biggest opener Supreme, which grossed $20,420 (Rs 13.6 lakh) through premieres in the US.

The Gopichand Malineni-directed film was expected to make good collection on its first day in the country. But the audience had mixed response for the film and the word-of-mouth publicity affected its business on Friday (Feb 24). Winner collected $18,309 (Rs 12.2 lakh) at the US box office on its first day, taking its total to $47,163 (Rs 31.4 lakh). Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Winner collects $18,309 on Friday in USA and total gross is $47,163 "