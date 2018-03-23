Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's MLA (Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai) has received a good opening at the US box office. Its collection from the premiere shows is more than Needi Naadi Oke Katha (NNOK), Rajaratha aka Rajaratham.

In terms of star power, promotion, advance booking and screen count, MLA starring Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal fares better when compared with Needi Naadi Oke Katha (NNOK), Rajaratha and Rajaratham. Therefore, it led the race at the US box office.

People Media Factory, which acquired the overseas theatrical rights of MLA, held 200 premiere shows in over 150 cinema halls across North America on Thursday. For a Kalyan Ram film, this is the highest number of screens in the premiere shows.

The Upendra Madhav directorial received a decent response for the preview shows.

The collection is still being counted by the distributors. If we are to go by the early estimates, MLA has collected $43,118 at the US box office in the premiere shows held in 63 locations. When the final numbers are revealed, the movie would easily beat his earlier film ISM ($44,722).

As per early estimates, Needi Naadi Oke Katha collected $26,726 at the US box office from the premiere shows in held in 55 locations. It is the biggest opener for Sree Vishnu, beating the records of his previous releases, Mental Madhilo and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

Rajaratham and its Kannada version Rajaratha were premiered in nearly 120 screens Thursday and both of them saw good occupancy. As per early estimates, they have collected $17,697 together at the US box office in 86 locations from the preview shows. Its final count is likely to touch $20,000.