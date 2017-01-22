Sankranti releases Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK), Khaidi No 150 and Shatamanam Bhavati have continued to make good collection at the US box office in the second week, but Balakrishna's film is leading the race.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer collected over $1 million at the US box office in the its opening weekend and it was expected to cross $1.5 million mark by the end of its first week. Gautamiputra Satakarni failed to do so as it collected $1,453,912 at the US box office in eight-day-extended first week.

The Krish-directed historical movie witnessed big drop on its second Friday, but its business is bigger than that of other two films. Gautamiputra Satakarni collected $43,754 at the US box office on its ninth day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #GautamiPutraSatakarni crosses $ 1.5 mn in USA today [Sat]... Week 2 - Fri $ 43,754. Total: $ 1,497,666 [₹ 10.20 cr]. @Rentrak."

The Chiranjeevi-starrer collected $2,245,271 in America in its nine-day-extended opening week and it showed steep decline in its collection on its second Friday. Khaidi No 150 collected $36,517 at the US box office on its 10th day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is eyeing $ 2.5 mn in USA... Week 2 - Fri $ 36,517. Total: $ 2,281,788 [₹ 15.54 cr]. @Rentrak."

The Sharwanand-starrer surpassed $0.5 million mark in the US in its first week and continued to rock on the second Friday. Considering its screen count, its business is even better than that of Khaidi No 150. Shatamanam Bhavati collected $ 33,614 at the US box office on its seventh day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #ShatamanamBhavati continues its STRONG run in USA... Week 2 - Fri $ 33,614. Total: $ 589,610 [₹ 4.01 cr]. @Rentrak."

The numbers show that Gautamiputra Satakarni has an edge over Khaidi No 150 and Shatamanam Bhavati at the US box office. The early trends show that Balakrishna's film is likely to top the US business charts this weekend, beating other two movies.