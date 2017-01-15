Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) has made a better collection than Khaidi No 150 and Shatamanam Bhavati at the US box office on Saturday (January 14) even though the Chiranjeevi-starrer is leading the race in the US business chart.

The VV Vinayak-directed action thriller was premiered in over 200 screens in the US on January 10 and collected $1,295,613 at the box office in the preview shows. Khaidi No 150, in fact, became the second all-time biggest Tollywood opener in the US after Baahubali. But the movie's pace slackened on Wednesday and Thursday.

Khaidi No 150 is estimated to have collected a total of $1,810,000 at the US box office in four days. The movie is set to become the fourth Telugu movie to cross $2 million mark in the country. Box Office Updates tweeted: "#USA BOx office update #KhaidiNo150 Tue $1,295,613, Wed $157,854, Thu $78,410, Fri $131,086, Sat $147k, Total $1,810k."

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer GPSK was premiered in over 110 screens in the US on Wednesday (Jan 11), a day after Khaidi No 150. The film collected $373,113 at the US box office in the preview shows and became the biggest opener for Balayya and Krish in the country. The film garnered positive words of mouth that helped it go from stregnth to strength on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Gautamiputra Satakarni is estimated to have collected a total of $866,000 at the US box office in three days and it is expected to cross $1 million mark in the country in its opening weekend. Box Office Updates tweeted: "#USA BO update #GautamiputraSatakarni Thu $373,113 (118) premieres Thu $135,962 Fri $175,717 Sat $197k #GPSK Total $866k."

Sharwanand and Anupama Parameshwaran's Shatamanam Bhavati was premiered in the US on Thursday (Jan 12) and got a good opening response. The positive feedback helped it on Friday and Saturday and it is now set to beat the opening weekend record of Sharwanand's last outing -- Express Raja -- in that country.

Shatamanam Bhavati has collected $197,000 at the US box office in two days and it is expected to cross $250,000 mark in the country in the first weekend. Box Office Updates tweeted: "#USA Bo Update #ShatamanamBhavathi Thu $46,100 (premiers), Fri $76,307, Sat 85k, Total $197k"