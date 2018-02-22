Nani's Awe and Varun Tej's Tholi Prema have been making good collections at the US box office even on the weekdays. Both the movies together have grossed over $1.65 million in the country.

Awe was released in 112 screens across North America and opened to a good response. The movie went on to surpass half-a-million dollar mark at the US box office in its opening weekend. It has continued to witness huge crowds at the ticket counters on the weekdays too.

Awe has collected $671,240 at the US box office in six days. The breakup of its collection is $126,400 on Thursday, $141,514 on Friday, $181,139 on Saturday, $140,771 on Sunday, $56,655 on Monday and $33,184 on Tuesday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Awe collects $33,184 from 89 locations in USA on Tuesday and total gross is $671,240. "

Two days left for the movie to complete its first week. Awe will most probably collect over $60,000 in the country in these two days. The film is expected to continue its successful run as there are no new big-ticket releases in its second week. The movie has already become a profitable venture for the overseas distributors and it is expected to surpass $1-million mark at the US box office in its second week.

On the other hand, Tholi Prema, which fared well in the first week, is undeterred by Awe and other new Telugu releases. It has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Tholi Prema has collected approximately $215,400 at the US box office in its second week, taking its total collection to $984,718. The breakup of its second week collection is — $14,812 on Thursday, $39,068 Friday, $68,648 on Saturday, $53,403 on Sunday, $26,687 on Monday and $12,782 on Tuesday.

Tholi Prema is expected to cross $1-million mark at the US box office by the end of its second week. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#TholiPrema collects $12,782 from 63 locations in USA on 2nd Tuesday and total gross is $984,718. Will do Million dollars in a couple of days! "