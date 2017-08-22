Anando Brahma has done superb collection at the US box office in the first weekend. The Taapsee Pannu starrer has beaten new Bollywood release Bareilly Ki Barfi (BKB) and Nene Raju Nene Mantri (NRNM).

Anando Brahma is a small budget movie starring Taapsee Pannu and some popular Telugu comedian in the lead roles. Though it had good hype, promotion and, none in the film industry predicted it to get a big opening. The movie received good response and collected $26,397 at the US box office in the premiere shows.

Anando Brahma shattered the previous record of horror comedy genre set by Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, which minted $24,000 in its US preview shows. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#AnandoBrahma's premiere gross $26,397 is highest among Telugu cinema in horror comedy genre in USA. earlier highest was $24k for EkkadikiPC."

A strong word of mouth helped it go on strength to strength on the following days. Anando Brahma has collected approximately $299,119 (Rs 1.92 crore) from 84 screens at the US box office in the first weekend. The breakup of its three-day collection is $26,397 on Thursday premieres, $68,480 on Friday, $127,025 on Saturday and $77,217 on Sunday.

Anando Brahma has beaten the much-hyped Bollywood film Bareilly Ki Barfi, which raked in $159,629 (Rs 1.03 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend. It has landed in the second place, while Toilet: Ek Prem Katha topped the US business chart for Indian movies with its collection $318,424 from 123 screens. In fact, its per-screen average ($3,560) is bigger than that of Akshay Kumar's film ($2,588).

On the other hand, Nene Raju Nene Mantri has continued its dream and collected $66,063 from 71 screens at the US box office in its second week, taking its 10-day total collection to $604,874. The breakup of its second weekend collection is $18,385 on Friday, $30,594 on Saturday and $17,084 on Sunday.