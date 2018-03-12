Photos and videos that surfaced on social media show smoke emanating from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, where the US Bangla passenger plane, a Bangladeshi airline, crashed.

The plane reportedly carrying 78 passengers crashed Monday afternoon on the east side of the airport's runway resulting in a fire. The firefighters have been tackling the situation. The plane veered off the runway while landing.

The plane landed at the airport at around 14:20 local time (08:35 GMT). About 67 passengers and four crew members were on board when the plane crashed, officials told BBC.

All the flights in and out of the airport have been canceled and the airport has been closed. Rescue operations are underway and until now 17 passengers have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, Tourism Ministry Joint Secretary Suresh Acharya said.

"We just pulled out dead bodies and injured from the debris," government spokesman Narayan Prasad Duwadi told AFP.

This is a developing story