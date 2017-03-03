US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from campaign probes

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions removed himself from any investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election because he said he was involved with President Donald Trumps campaign. Let me be clear, I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign and the idea that I was part of a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russia government is totally false ... and that is the question I responded to, he said.