South Korea and the US have conducted a joint mock battle after Pyongyang fired a mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on 15 September. The joint military exercises are an annual occurrence which North Korea objects to.
US and South Korea stage mock battle on North Korea border
- September 19, 2017 20:42 IST
