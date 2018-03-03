Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is set to win hearts with her upcoming flick Hate Story 4 and then, she will be seen in a movie titled Bhanupriya. The diva has worked in quite a few movies and her tantrums have reportedly reached another level.

A source from the unit Urvashi's movie, Bhanupriya, recently told SpotboyE that the actress spends a whopping amount only on her food and takes long breaks.

"The moment she leaves home and sits in her car, Urvashi's assistants start calling up the members of the unit informing about the day's menu. We are shooting in Mira Road and Urvashi demands food from JW Marriot Juhu," the source said.

"At times, she even calls up her parents if they want to eat anything and the moment the food gets delivered, she eats some of it and the rest is packed and sent some home. Almost every day the production incurs bills of Rs 5000 only on Urvashi's food."

SpotboyE further reported that Urvashi takes almost an hour and a half breaks. It is said that she spend such long hours in her vanity van just to decide what to order from 5-star restaurants. The crew and the production team are quite disappointed and annoyed with the actress' behavior.

Meanwhile, Urvashi is set to come up with the fourth installment of a successful franchise, Hate Story, where she will be seen shaking a leg on the remake of Himesh Reshammiya's hit song, Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Urvashi turned 24 on February 25, but the actress canceled her grand birthday celebrations following the death of veteran actress Sridevi.

A source informed that Urvashi was to throw a birthday party for family and her close friends from the industry. A distraught Urvashi had said, "Due to the sad demise of veteran actress Sridevi, I've canceled my birthday party. It's a big shock for the entire industry. May her soul rest in peace."