Beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is set to have a big break in Bollywood with the successful franchise of Hate Story. She will be seen as the lead actress in the fourth instalment of this erotic thriller and now, her role has been revealed.

Urvashi will play a supermodel in Hate Story 4 and it promises to be erotic as well. But will it be more than the previous instalments?

Earlier, there were reports that Urvashi had asked the makers to cut down the intimate scenes. She had initially turned down the offer as the franchise is known for its erotic elements. But then she came onboard once the makers agreed to go easy on the steamy scenes.

Urvashi confirmed the reports of her role to DNA. She said that she is delighted to take up a role that is an extension of her real life.

Urvashi told the daily: "I have been into modelling since the age of 16 when I started walking the ramp for some of the best-known fashion labels. Subsequently, I won the Miss Asian supermodel title in South Korea.

"I am excited about playing this role on screen. When you have lived that kind of life and when you are portraying it on screen, it becomes easy for an actor," the actress added.

Talking about her character, she said: "It is completely different from the earlier franchises and I am the hero in the film."

If she has seen the previous instalments, then she should be aware of the fact that Hate Story 1 and 2 only had women as the heroes of the film. Hate Story 3 featured Sharman Joshi and Karan Singh Grover as the main leads, but the pivotal character was of Zareen Khan.