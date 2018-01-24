Urvashi Rautela attended the recently held Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, wearing a stunning black outfit. While the actress looked gorgeous at the event, her dress invited massive trolling on social media.

Urvashi shared some photos on Instagram from the event. While many of her fans praised the diva for her hotness, some others went up to make nasty comments for her revealing outfit.

Many lectured her on being "sanskari", and some others wished to see the actress expose more. There was a section who opined that Urvashi's outfit is influenced by her character in Hate Story 4.

However, Urvashi's true fans hit back at the trolls saying that their comments reflect the cheap mentality. Trolling actresses for their outfits on social media is no more a rare incident.

Almost all the Bollywood divas have faced such trolls who make disrespectful comments. But they are strong enough to ignore them.

Earlier, the Hate Story 4 actress' Twitter handle was hacked, and it came to notice when an objectionable tweet was made from it. "I love being so popular & a bitchhh!!!" was tweeted from her handle.

However, Urvashi was quick to let her fans that her Twitter was hacked, and asked them to ignore any ambiguous tweets. Even then she was trolled by her haters, who had commented that she was what the hacker tweeted.

Meanwhile, Urvashi is all ready to set the big screen on fire with her sizzling avatar in Hate Story 4. She plays the lead role in the erotic thriller, and the first look poster of the movie had already raised the curiosity level.

The teaser poster of Hate Story 4 is out, and the trailer will be released on February 27.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is the fourth instalment of the popular franchise. It is slated to be released on March 9.