After the makers of Kaabil released the song Haseeno Ka Deewana, featuring Urvashi Rautela, the makers of Raees also unveiled the much awaited item number, Laila Main Laila, starring Sunny Leone.

Both the songs are recreated versions of popular old tracks. While Urvashi looked hot in Haseeno Ka Deewana song video, Sunny's sexy dance moves along with Shah Rukh in Laila Main Laila made her fans crazy.

Haseeno Ka Deewana song has been sung by Raftaar and Payal Dev while, Gourov and Roshin recreated the iconic track. On the other side, Pawni Pandey sang Laila Main Laila, which has been recreated by Ram Sampath.

Both the song videos received good response from the viewers and have helped in increasing popularity of Raees and Kaabil among the audience. Urvashi had earlier sizzled in another song video Daddy Mummy from the movie Bhaag Johnny that had become a hit.

However, Sunny holds the credit of a number of hit song videos like Baby Doll, Pink Lips, Chaar Botal Vodka among others. Raees and Kaabil are all set to clash at the box office on January 25 and thus a lot of comparisons are being made between the two item numbers in the movies.

While Hrithik Roshan and Urvashi's fans have been rooting for Haseeno Ka Deewana, Shah Rukh and Sunny lovers have been claiming Laila Main Laila to be the better one. Indeed, the contest is tough as both Urvashi and Sunny look ravishing in the song videos and the new tracks also maintained the energy of the popular old songs.

Watch Haseeno Ka Deewana and Laila Main Laila, and click here to vote for the one you liked the most.