Urvashi Rautela has reportedly joined the cast of Hate Story 4 but on a major condition. It has been reported that the actress agreed to be a part of the movie after the makers have assured that the intimate scenes will be toned down.

Urvashi was earlier approached by the makers of Hate Story 4, but she had reportedly rejected the offer when she had come to know about the highly erotic nature of the franchise.

Nevertheless, now director Vishal Pandya agreed to cut down on the kissing and intimate scenes to make Urvashi feel comfortable, according to DNA.

"This instalment of Hate Story will be different from the earlier ones in terms of the sensuousness and its bold content. That's because it is based on a real incident and we are targeting a very different audience. Erotica will definitely not be the mainstay of the film, but that doesn't mean we will not be catering to the audiences of the already established franchise," the report quoted Vishal as saying.

The report also quoted Urvashi as saying that she now wants to do movies, which will give her the opportunity to showcase her acting skills and not just her glamour.

Hate Story franchise has been successful for its intense steamy scenes and revenge tales. It will be interesting to see what new element Vishal will bring in for the next instalment.