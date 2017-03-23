The top two sides in South America, leading the charts in the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers from the CONMEBOL confederation, Uruguay and Argentina, will clash swords on Thursday.

Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador and Chile (in the order of ranking) stand a chance to qualify directly for the World Cup in Russia next year. However, the likes of Argentina and Colombia have a tough road ahead.

12 matches have already been played with six matches remaining.

Brazil and Uruguay drew in their first leg fixture of the qualifiers in March last year. Renato Augusto and Douglas Costa scored for Brazil, while Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani found the net for Uruguay.

FC Barcelona star Suarez and Brazil's Costa will be missing in action for the second leg fixture owing to suspension and injury respectively.

Does it mean Brazil, with Neymar and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in the attacking line, have an advantage over the hosts? Well, could be, especially with the Uruguay defence missing two key players in central defender Jose Maria Gimenez and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Brazil can edge out Uruguay at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Going by the history, the stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Selecao.

Match schedule

Date: March 23

Time: 7 pm EST (11 pm GMT, 4.30 am IST [India])

Venue: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv

Brazil: TV - Globo, SporTV

Uruguay: TV - VTV

USA: TV - beIN Sports. Live stream - beIN Sports Connect

UK, Spain - No telecast