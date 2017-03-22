Things cannot get any bigger in the South America World Cup qualifiers as two quality teams -- Uruguay and Brazil – are set for a top of the table clash on Thursday. When such teams are involved in a face-to-face encounter, the quality of football is always expected to be top-notch.

Brazil have been brilliant in the qualifiers with one loss in 12 matches, while Uruguay have lost three from the same number of games. Even if Brazil lose, they will retain their top position as they enjoy a four point lead over second-placed Uruguay.

However, both the teams will be without their star forwards. Brazil will miss Gabriel Jesus due to injury and Luis Suarez will be serving his suspension, ruling him out of this big South American qualifiers contest. Brazil and Uruguay have been dependent on these two players, who have been scoring goals for them.

Though Brazil are always a huge team in the continent, taking on Uruguay is always a huge task in front of their home fans. Uruguay have won all their home matches in the qualifiers. Brazil will also come into this game mighty confident as they have won their last six matches on a trot, including a massive win over Argentina too, which makes this clash even more interesting.

Can Brazil become the first team to beat Uruguay at home? Surely, they can, but they will need their quality players like Neymar, Philippe Coutino, Roberto Firmino among others to shine against the home team.

For Uruguay, in Suarez's absence, Edinson Cavani will have to lead the line, and shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility. The home team will have to be strong on their defensive game too, and not allow much space and time to the Brazilian players, who can trouble Uruguay's defence.

Uruguay vs Brazil FIFA World Cup qualifiers schedule

Date: Thursday, March 23.

Time: 8pm local time (7pm ET, 11pm GMT, 4:30am IST Friday).

Venue: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo

TV guide: India: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. Brazil: Spor TV2. Uruguay: VTV Uruguay. Argentina: TyC Sports. Australia: ESPN 2 Australia, Bein Sports 1. Canada, Middle East, France, USA: Bein Sports. Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2.