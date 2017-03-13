Just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 33 before engaging in a fight once again with Goldberg, former UFC star Brock Lesnar showed on Sunday that he still has what it takes to dominate the WWE ring. No matter how much Goldberg gets the best of him, Lesnar engages in matches that do not even exist for more than a minute, off-late.

Lesnar showed his brute force once again as he decimated former WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens at the Madison Square Garden in a WWE Live event. The match lasted for just about 3 minutes.

The list of matches that took place at the event

Owens thought he could get the better of Lesnar by launching an attack on him right from the moment he prepared to take off his shirt. However, Lesnar quickly got back to his position and hit Owens with four German suplexes.

Thereafter, an F-5 did the ultimate trick for Lesnar to record an emphatic win over Owens.

Here is the full video

Also, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt got the better of John Cena in the first instance, but soon SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon made an appearance to restart the match with a No Disqualification stipulation.

Wyatt again pinned Cena after hitting it with a low blow, but moments later, Cena sent Wyatt through a table after hitting the champion with an AA.

Here is the full video

Notable moments and results from the WWE Live event

- Brock Lesnar defeats Kevin Owens.

- Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena.

- Randy Orton defeats AJ Styles.

- Dolph Ziggler defeats Apollo Crews.

- WWE Nxt Champion Asuka makes an appearance.

- Dean Ambrose defeats The Miz, Baron Corbin and Luke Harper in a fatal four-way match.