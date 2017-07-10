February 17: On her way to Kochi, the actress was kidnapped and allegedly molested by a gang in a moving car near Athani in Angamaly, Kerala. The incident happened at around 10 pm, and the miscreants took photos and videos of her.

After the dreadful incident, the actress went to actor director Lal's house, and filed a complaint at Nedumbassery police station against the gang, led by Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni.

February 18: Malayalam actor and member of Parliament for Chalakudy, Innocent, who is also president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), requested top police officials to take immediate action against the assaulters.

The driver of the actress, Martin, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the assault.

Many celebrities and politicians reacted to the incident, with most of them appreciating her for standing up against an important social issue faced by many women, which has raised alarm about their safety in Kerala.

A few celebrities also lashed out at the media for spreading negative news about the actress who was assaulted.

February 20: Rumours had it that Pulsar Suni was hoping to get at least Rs 60 lakh from the actress by blackmailing her with the photos and videos they had captured.

February 21: Many Bollywood celebrities also expressed their solidarity towards the actress.

February 22: The name of Malayalam actor Dileep was linked with the abduction case.

February 23: Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case was arrested by police when he came to surrender before the magistrate.

March 6: But, Dileep refuted all rumours about his involvement with the case. "Recently, an actress, who has worked with me in many movies, was attacked brutally. After hearing the news, I had even contacted her. But a few days later, reports had it that I was also involved in the entire incident. An English newspaper based in Mumbai initially published the news plotting my involvement, and it was soon taken up by few yellow journalists, who had also carried it on their websites as well [translated from Malayalam]," Dileep said during the audio launch event of his movie Georgettan's Pooram.

I do respect women. My life is an open book in front of my audience, still I was a prey of media attack just to defame me. What was the mistake I did? I have been crucified for something which I have not done. None of these media made me what I am today, it is my audience who made me a successful person. In the name of Vadakkumnathan (deity of Shiva) of Thrissur, I promise that I am not involved in the abduction case of my colleague.

June 22: Pulsar Suni had confessed to attacking the actress at the behest of a Malayalam megastar.

June 24: A letter addressed to Dileep written by Pulsar Suni was leaked.

June 26: Many celebrities, including Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, and others extended their support to Dileep on social media.