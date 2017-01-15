Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's film OK Jaanu had an average opening at the box office. The Shaad Ali directorial, which is a remake of Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Kanmani), failed to impress the audience as well as the critics. It was released last Friday (January 13).

On its first day, OK Jaanu earned Rs 4 crore net and the next day, it went up to Rs 4.90 crore. Till Saturday (Jan 14), the gross domestic collection of OK Jaanu was Rs 12.47 crore and it was expected to cross Rs 20 crore gross.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film's box office collection. He tweeted: "#OkJaanu Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 8.98 cr. India biz." The worldwide earning of OK Jaanu is also average as the gross collection is Rs 13.22 crore.

Shraddha and Aditya came back on screen together after their first film Aashiqui 2 but could not reproduce the same spark and chemistry. Though the duo's performance was satisfactory, the movie's plot couldn't impress the audience.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan's Dangal continued to rule the box office. After crossing Rs 500 mark gross at the domestic box office, the film seems to be on way to create more records. On its 22nd day, Dangal earned Rs 361.79 crore net and now, it has crossed Rs 400 crore mark.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Biz jumps yet again on Sat... Biz doubles... [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 365.87 cr. India biz." Aamir's film has recently won major trophies in Filmfare Awards 2017. It has bagged wards in the 'best director', 'best film' and 'best actor' categories at the award ceremony.