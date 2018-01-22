A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri area on Monday January 22, leaving two persons injured.

The incident is the seventh of its kind in Mumbai since December 29, when the top floor of a building in Parel's Kamala Mills Compound caught fire and resulted in 14 deaths.

Fire officials along with eight fire extinguishing engines rushed to the Mistry Industrial Estate area near Marol after they got a call around 1:30 pm regarding the blaze.

Major damage was caused to the electrical wiring and other installations as the blaze charred a section of the industrial area, fire officials said.

While the officials doused the flames after hours of efforts, two fire personnel sustained injuries in the process. They were hospitalised, and subsequently discharged post-treatment.