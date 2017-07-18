Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese carmaker Honda has launched feature rich special edition of the Amaze sedan christened as Privilege Edition. The new variant is based on the Amaze S(O) MT grade and it has been priced Rs 10,000 premium over base variant.

Honda Amaze Privilege Edition Petrol Rs 6,48,888 Diesel Rs 7,73,631 ex-showroom New Delhi price

The Privilege Edition boast of advanced infotainment system and safety features. Changes on the exterior are limited to body graphics and 'Privilege Edition' emblem over the boot lid. The special edition gets rear parking sensors on safety front.

The interior has been spruced up with Beige colour seat covers and centre arm rest for the driver. However, the highlight of the special edition is the Digipad, a 17.7 cm infotainment system with audio, video and navigation system. The advanced unit has in-built satellite linked 3D navigation, internal stage memory of 1.5GB, Mirror Link support, internet access, voice command option and Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, the unit comes with two USB slots, two MicroSD card slots and a HDMI-in port.

"Our endeavour has always been to offer best in class features to our customers and we are happy to offer the Privilege Edition of the Honda Amaze with Digipad for advanced infotainment. The new edition with its enhanced value is a compelling offer for our Amaze customers and is available as limited edition," said Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Sales, HCIL.

The Amaze continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm. The transmission is taken care of by five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. The sedan goes up against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Figo Aspire.