After 25 days of theatre strike in Kerala, the much-awaited Malayalam movies that were scheduled to hit the screens in December, are set to be released.

The makers of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol have revealed through a Facebook post that the movie will see daylight on Friday, January 20. "After the family issues, Ulahanan and Aniyamma are coming on January 20th [translated from Malayalam]," the team of the film's director, Jibu Jacob, posted on its social media page.

Young star Dulquer Salmaan, who is awaiting the release of Jomonte Suviseshangal, has also announced that the film directed by Sathyan Anthikad will hit the theatres on Thursday, January 19. It is expected that through this arrangement, both the family entertainers will get good opening day collections at the Kerala box office. Dulquer also said how much effort the team of Jomon has put in for the movie, which also marks his first association with the veteran filmmaker.

Dulquer, who plays as Jomon in the movie, has also thanked the audience for their support.

A film we made with so much love and effort. Working tirelessly day and night ! We completed everything including post production before I left for shoot in the US. It was heart-breaking to miss Christmas release. To deny all of you any Malayalam films to watch during the holiday season. But as I always believe every film has its own destiny. At long last #JomonteSuvisheshangal is ready for release this Thursday the 19th of January ! Been waiting a long time for all of you to watch the film. Thank you for being patient and for your endless love ❤❤ !

Jomonte Suviseshangal

The Dulquer-starrer, which also features Mukesh, Anupama Parameshwaran and Aishwarya Rajesh in leading roles, is one of the most anticipated films of late. The teaser and songs of the film have already raised the expectations of the audience from it, which revolves around the relationship of a son and father based in Thrissur.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

The family entertainer, which is helmed by Vellimoonga-fame Jibu Jacob, has Meena, Aima Sebastian, Sanoop Santhosh and Anoop Menon in main roles. The production venture of Sophia Paul is set to become the fourth back-to-back blockbuster of Mohanlal, who is basking in the success of Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan, released in the second half of 2016.