The makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) have released full Hindi songs from the movie. There are as many as five Hindi songs in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Also Read: Bahubali 2 music director MM Keeravani calls off retirement after slamming 'brainless directors'

Fans were eagerly waiting for the Hindi songs from the movie to be released, and finally the wait is over. Produced by Zee Music Company, Bahubali 2 Hindi songs have started getting positive response from the audience.

Also Read: Baahubali-The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) trailer leaked: SS Rajamouli reveals how it happened

The Hindi audio jukebox of the movie has been released on YouTube, where fans can listen to the songs. They can download their favourite songs from the Bahubali 2 playlist that will be available on various sites.

The five songs are Jiyo Re Bahubali, Veeron Ke Veer AA, Soja Zara, Jay Jaykara and Shivam. The song credits are also given along with the tracks. Like the tracks in other languages, Bahubali 2 Hindi songs are also getting good response from the audience.

Daler Mehendi and Kailash Kher have sung for the Hindi album. After the success of Baahubali: The Beginning, the hype around Bahubali: The Conclusion is extremely high. Director Rajamouli had earlier said that Bahubali 2 will be grander than the first part in terms of both action and visual extravaganza.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia among others, Bahubali 2 is one of the most awaited films of this year. The trailer of the flick was released some time back, and it had received extra ordinary response from the viewers.

Having crossed 100 million views on YouTube in just a week's time, the trailer of Bahubali 2 became the highest viewed Indian movie of all time. To be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, Bahubali 2 will hit the screens on April 28. Check the full Hindi songs of Bahubali 2 below: