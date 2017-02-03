The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) main examination 2016 results. The commission announced the results more than two months after the examination was conducted.

The results of UPSC IFS main examination 2016, which was held in November last year, is currently available on UPSC official website. Qualified candidates will face personality test or interview on February 27 before the final list is announced.

The personality test will be held at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Details of the personality test, including date and time will be put up on the commission's website and no intimation will be made through post.

Where and how to check UPSC IFS Main Exam 2016 results:

- Log in to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) official website

- Follow "Written Result: Indian Forest Service IFS Main Exam 2016" link on "What's New" section

- Click the pdf document (28.7 KB) under "Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam. 2016."