The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the date and schedule of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2017.

About 980 candidates, including 27 reserved for P.H. Category, will be recruited through the examination. However, the final number of vacancies can be changed by the Cadre Controlling Authorities.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2017 will be held on June 18 and the last date for receipt of application is March 17 till 6 pm. Eligible candidates will be issued an e-admission certificate on the UPSC's official website three weeks before the examination.

How to apply for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2017:

Candidates should apply for the examination on UPSC website where detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available. The application should be submitted latest by 6 pm, March 17.

The UPSC conducts Civil Services Examination every year to select candidates to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

The examination is conducted in three stages – Preliminary (objective), Main (descriptive), and Personality Test or Interview.