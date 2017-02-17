The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) could declare its much-awaited Civil Services main examination 2016 results soon. The commission is yet to reveal the exact date, but it should happen in the next few days, most probably before February 22.

According to the UPSC Exam Calendar 2017, details of the Civil Services Preliminary examination 2017 will be released on February 22. This has given a strong hint that the results of the UPSC Civil Services main examination 2016 could be declared before February 22.

The UPSC had declared the results of the Civil Services main examination 2015 on February 19 last year. Several reports suggested that the results of IAS mains exam 2016 could be announced in mid-January this year, thus increasing the curiosity of the candidates. However, it didn't happen.

The UPSC conducted the Civil Services main examination 2016 from December 3 to 9. Those who pass the mains will face personal interview before finally being selected to work in various departments such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS). A total of 1,079 candidates will be recruited.

Candidates can check their results on the UPSC official website when it is declared (website link provided below).

How to check UPSC Civil Services main results:

- Go to the Union Publish Service Commission official website

- Go to Examination section on the front page and follow "View all" link

- Follow "Active Examinations" link

- Follow "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016" link

