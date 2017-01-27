The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2016 results. A total of 199 candidates -- 153 men and 46 women -- have been selected based on CDS examination (I) 2016 conducted by the UPSC and interview held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The examination is for admission to the Officers' Training Academy, Chennai for 105th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and for the 19th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course that will start in April, 2017.

"The list of 105th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying ) Training Course(s)," according to PIB.

It went on to state that the vacancies intimated by the government for the 105th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 175 and for 19th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is five.

The CDS Examination (I) 2016 result is available on UPSC website and mark sheet will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final result.

Where and how to check results:

- Go to UPSC official website

- Click "View All" under "Examination" section on the page

- Follow "Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2016 (Officers Training Academy)"

- Click "Final Results" (pdf file)

(Complete list of qualified candidates)