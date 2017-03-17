The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2017. The written examination was conducted on February 5.

A total of 8,548 candidates have passed the UPSC Examination (1) 2017, and they will now face interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Officers Training Academy for men, and Officers Training Academy for women. Selected candidates will be inducted in the training programme, which will start in April 2018.

Those who have passed the written examination should register online on the Indian Army Recruiting website [link provided below] within two weeks of announcement of the written result.

Only then Selection Centres and dates of SSB interview will be conveyed via the registered e-mail ID. Those having login issues or queries may email to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

They can also obtain information/clarification on the examination from Facilitation Counter of the UPSC office between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days or call 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

Results of the UPSC CDS Examination (1) 2017 can be checked on UPSC official website (Note: PIB has declared the results, but it is yet to be published on UPSC website at the time of filing this story).

Qualified candidates should submit all the necessary documents like age proof, educational qualifications etc in originals along with attested copies to Army Headquarters, AG's Branch/Rtg./CDSE Entry Section for males and SSC Women Entry Section for women candidates, West Block-III, Ground Floor, Wing 1, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC.

Candidates may send to IHQ of MoD (Navy), DMPR (OI & R Section), Room No. 204, 'C'-Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 for Navy and to PO 3 (A) Air Headquarters, 'J' Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110011 for Air Force.

The documents should reach the UPSC office within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than November 13, 2017 for AFA, January 1, 2018 for IMA and Indian Naval Academy (April 1, 2018 in case of SSC only).

