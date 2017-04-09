Summer means casual and more comfortable clothes to fight the heat and our Bollywood celebs have the best collection for the season. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's recent white collection is perfect for your wardrobe this summer.

These divas are set to woo us out of our summer blues this year. They have nailed it in soothing colours at recent events and wore casual but cool outfits – which is every girl's dream. It's time to check out their summer collections and upgrade your wardrobe for this season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently found sporting a summer special denim ensemble, once again giving us major fashion goals. She turned heads in a customised, dual denim pant and blazer.

Designed by Masaba Gupta, she paired the outfit with a white lace top, nude pink lips and a pair of quirky earrings. And the floral embroidery on the flared pants marked a final statement to that chic look.

Alia Bhatt looked adorable in white ensemble. With one shoulder off, hair tied up and minimal make-up, the diva gave major fashion goals.

Deepika Padukone looked summer ready in her white attire. She looked gorgeous in a white lace jumpsuit teamed up with black block heels.

Disha Patani has never failed to impress us with her fashion styles and in white, she looked stunning. She wore a white jumpsuit with slit pants and nude colour heels.

Priyanka Chopra has the perfect summer ensemble which is cool and casual and it can be afforded by every girl. White T-shirt with blue ripped denims are the best ensemble for summer.