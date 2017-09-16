The home-grown UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra is reportedly set to launch the updated versions of two of its models— TUV300 and KUV100—in India in September.

According to AutocarIndia, TUV300 will get a new top-end variant now called T10. The new TUV300 T10 is expected to get dual-tone colour shade and updated infotainment system with Android Auto, navigation and Mahindra Blue Sense app connectivity.

The new Mahindra TUV300 is expected to be offered in the 100bhp engine with AMT option. The TUV300 is also available in 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk80 diesel engine that develops 84bhp at 3,750rpm and 230Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

On the other hand, the new updated KUV100 is expected to get cosmetic updates inside out. The KUV100 in its new avatar is likely to include new grey alloy wheels and LED rear lamp with DRLs. Inside the cabin, expect the new KUV100 to get new features and may also get touchscreen infotainment system.

Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes in the powertrain of KUV100. It is built on a monocoque chassis and powered by Mahindra's newly developed mFalcon engines. Offered in petrol and diesel variants, the petrol 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 engine is tuned to churn out 82bhp and 114Nm while the 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine can develop 77bhp and a peak torque of 190Nm.

The report suggests that the new KUV100 could be launched on September 21, while the launch date of the TUV300 is not known. With the introduction of the updated models of KUV100 and TUV300, the SUVs are also likely to see a slight increase in the prices.