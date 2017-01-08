Earlier in the week, OnePlus released the Android 7.0 Nougat based OxygenOS to it 2016 marquee phones- OnePlus 3 and 3T series, but there is no official word on when the company will roll-out the new update to its former flagship handset OnePlus 2.

If previous release pattern is taken as any indication, the company is expected to take a couple of months if not more. So, if patience is not your strongest suit, OnePlus 2 owners can try installing the new LineageOS, which not only boasts all the key features of the Android Nougat, but also popular CyanogenMod's exclusive themes, short-cuts and numerous other value-added features.

We'd like remind our readers that this LineageOS custom ROM is an experimental and might contain bugs in it. We urge the users to go through the entire tutorial and assess the pros and cons, and then go ahead with the installation.

Prerequisites [Things to remember before installing Custom ROM]:

This new OnePlus 2 LineageOS [unofficial] 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM has to be installed only on OnePlus 2 model only; if tried on other devices, it might brick them [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> Model Number ]

>> >> ] Make sure the device is rooted (Bootloader unlocked) before going forward. [ How to unlock Bootloader on OnePlus 2 ]

] Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and it will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone. So make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP

Make sure you have installed USB drivers on the PC, or else the device will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure of OnePlus 2 LineageOS [unofficial] 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM on OnePlus 2 model via TWRP recovery method:

Step 1: Download OnePlus 2 LineageOS [unofficial] 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM and Google Apps in to your PC.

[Scroll to find the downloadable files]

Step 2: Connect OnePlus 2 to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android Nougat AOSP ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation.

Downloadable files:

OnePlus 2 LineageOS [unofficial] 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM: HERE

Google Apps: HERE

[Credits: LineageOS.org and daktak]