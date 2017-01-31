Former software programmers of CyanogenMod community, which formed a new group, LineageOS, have released the Android 7.0 Nougat-based custom ROM to the 2016's popular cloud-based phone, Nextbit Robin.

It brings all the Android Nougat features, including night mode, bundled notification, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features, to enhance user experience.

Read more: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

This LineageOS custom ROM is a nightly version and might contain some bugs. So you should go through the entire tutorial and assess the pros and cons, and then go ahead with the installation.

Prerequisites [Things to remember before installing Custom ROM]:

This new Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS custom ROM has to be installed on Nextbit Robin (aka ether) only, if tried on other devices, it might brick them [to check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number].

In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod; instead it will be made as separate file as Google Apps. This means users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

LineageOS users are advised to wipe the current ROM in the device when switching to LineageOS, and reinstall their Gapps.

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void; the company will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Make sure the device is rooted before going ahead with custom ROM installation.

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing the memory in the phone, so make sure you back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure the USB driver is installed on the PC or else your device (Nextbit Robin) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80% battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted midway.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure for Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS custom ROM has on Nextbit Robin via TWRP:

Step 1: Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect Nextbit Robin to the computer

Step 3: Place the CyanogenMod Android v7.0 Nougat into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after a few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM nightly for Nextbit Robin: HERE [build date: 30/01/2017)

Google Apps:HERE

USB Driver:HERE

[Credits: LineageOS.org]