Lenovo's Moto G4 and the G4 Plus, were the first Moto series devices to get the Android Nougat update. But, if you are bored of official update and aching to get more out of your device, then try installing the custom ROM.

Among them, LineageOS is trustable enough to run on your Moto G4 and the G4 Plus series phones. It is developed by the very members of the world renowned CyanogenMod community.

Also read: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

LineageOS, not only offers the latest Android Nougat attributes, but also comes with loads of exclusive features including wallpapers, themes, performance tweaks, extend battery life and numerous more value-added features to enhance user-experience.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM)

In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod, instead it will be made as separate file as Google Apps. This means users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

LineageOS users are advised wipe the current ROM in the device when switching to LineageOS, and reinstall their GApps.

This new Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM has to be installed on Motorola Moto G4/G4 Plus (aka athene) only, if tried on other devices, it might brick them [to check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number].

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void; the company will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Make sure the device is rooted before going ahead with custom ROM installation.

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing memory in the phone, so make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure USB driver is installed on the PC or else your device (Moto G4/G4 Plus) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80% battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted midway.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by somebody with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes Indiacannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, the users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure for Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM on Moto G4/G4 Plus via TWRP-

Step 1: DownloadAndroid v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect Moto G4/G4 Plus to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android v7.1 Nougat ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM nightly for Moto G4 and G4 Plus:HERE

Google Apps:HERE

USB Driver:HERE

[Credits: LineageOS.org]