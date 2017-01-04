The year 2016 witnessed the launch of some television series, which grabbed a lot of attention for their unique concept. Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Ishqbaaaz, Chandra Nandni, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, P.O.W.-Bandi Yuddh Ke and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil are some of the shows that broke the stereotype of the saas-bahu saga, which had been ruling Indian TV for more than a decade.

In 2017, a few more unique TV shows will go on air and entertain the audience. Here are some of the shows, which will be launched this year:

Peshwa Bajirao: Unlike the film Bajirao Mastaani, which revolved around the love story of Bajirao and Mastani, the TV show will focus on the journey of Peshwa. It will feature Rudra Soni in the titular role while Manish Wadhwa and Anuja Sathe will play Bajirao's parents, Balaji Vishwanath and Radhabai, respectively.

Rising Star: In January, Rising Star, the international singing reality show, will make an entry in India. Shankar Mahadevan and Diljit Dosanjh will judge the show.

Dil Se Dil Tak: The show will go on air in January and will see Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in the lead. The story will revolve around the couple who would opt for surrogacy to fulfil their dream of having a child.

Chandrakanta-Prem Ya Paheli?: Chandrakanta is an adaptation of Devki Nandan Khatri's novel Chandrakanta and is inspired by the cult TV series of the same name that was aired in 1994.

Dil Hai Hindustani: Another new singing reality show, which will go on air in January and will be judged by Karan Johar, Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage: In February, Eijaz Khan will make a comeback to TV as a 40-year-old villager, Mukhi, who falls in love with a 20-year-old city girl, in this series.

Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi: The show will mark the comeback of Tasneem Sheikh. It is based on a wedding, which will result in the bride having two mothers-in-law.

Beside these, Meri Durga, Woh Apna Sa and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6 will also be launched in early 2017.