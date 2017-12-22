When Samsung launched the original Galaxy J2 smartphone, it was a big hit with the budget-conscious buyer. The original's success paved way for later iterations which also include the hugely popular Galaxy J2 Pro. And now, leaked images of the upcoming 2018 edition of the Galaxy J2 have surfaced online showing the phone in all its mid-range glory.

The leaked images, courtesy German tech site WinFuture, show the phone in two colours – Black and Gold. And from what we can see the device does not look much different from the Galaxy J2 (2017). To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy J2 (2017) in October this year with a price tag of Rs 7,350.

If the images are to be believed, Samsung seems to have stuck to a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio display with visibly large bezels, which is quite an odd choice, given that smartphone manufacturers are increasingly adopting the new trend of 18:9 screen ratio and bezel-less design even in the budget segment.

That said, the upcoming Galaxy J2 (2018)'s overall design shouldn't be unfamiliar to those who have already used previous J-series phones. Samsung doesn't usually play around with the design of the J-series phones as such, and the Galaxy J2 (2018) seems to be no exception.

1 / 4







The device is tipped to come with a 5-inch Super AMOLED display, which is slightly bigger compared to the 4.7-inch display on the Galaxy J2 (2017), but retains the same 540x960 pixels resolution of the older model. As mentioned before, the J2 (2018) may come with 16:9 aspect ratio as opposed to the latest trending 18:9 format.

The Galaxy J2 (2018) isn't going to be a dual-camera smartphone either. It houses a single camera both on the front and back, with the rear camera assisted by an LED flash. There's also a rear-facing loud speaker grille right next to the camera module. The front camera is also accompanied by a dedicated selfie flash, and then there's the usual sensors and front facing earpiece.

The buttons are also placed in their usual positions with the volume rocker along the left and a power button on the right. Below the display sits Samsung's well-established layout of a physical home button along with capacitive buttons on either sides.

The Galaxy J2 (2018) appears to be built out of plastic, just like several past Samsung Galaxy J-series phones.

Meanwhile, specifications of Samsung's Galaxy J2 –including that of a Galaxy J2 pro or Prime variant have already leaked online. The leaked specs point at a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8Mp unit at the rear. It also suggests the Galaxy J2 (2018) may include a Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4Ghz, and mated to 1.5GB of RAM and 16Gb onboard storage. If these rumoured specs turn out to be true, the J2 (2018) will support dual-SIM slots and will be juiced by a 2600mAh battery. The device is tipped to run Android 7.0 nougat out-of-the-box which will, of course, be topped with Samsung's custom UI.

And as for the pricing, the J2 (2018) is expected to be priced around $136 (approx Rs 8,600) when it is officially launched early next year.

Source: WinFuture (in German)