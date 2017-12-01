We have witnessed a range of exciting models being launched by auto giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Tata Bajaj and Royal Enfield throughout the year 2017 and the vigour of competition seems to be on a high note even in the closing month of the year. December certainly has a host of models lined up for launch from two-wheeler and car-makers that look to further their fortunes with new offerings in the intensely competitive industry.

Here, we list everything you need to know about the upcoming cars and bikes this December.

TVS Apache RR 310S (Akula 310) [December 6]

TVS Motor Company's much-awaited flagship model — the Apache RR 310S—will be launched in India on December 6. The motorcycle, which made its appearance as Akula 310 concept at the Auto Expo last year, has been developed in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad.

When launched, it is expected to become the fastest and the most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. Powering the new TVS offering will be the same 310cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Apache RR 310S shares its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with BMW G 310 R. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock. To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF-R3, TVS Apache RR 310S is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Volvo XC60 [December 12]

Volvo Media

Swedish car-maker Volvo is all set to launch new XC60 sedan in India on December 12. The new version of the SUV was unveiled at 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.

In its latest avatar, the XC60 gets a shift in design in line with elder brother XC90. Based on modular and scalable SPA architecture, the new version of the SUV is 44mm longer and 11mm wider, but a little shorter to give the car a sportier stance. The SUV will be powered by an inline 4-cylinder 1969cc twin turbo diesel mill developing 235hp of power at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque at 1,750 to 2,250 rpm range. Mated to an automatic transmission, the D5 version of the XC60 requires only 7.2 seconds to reach 100kmph speed before attaining a top speed of 220kmph.

Range Rover Velar

Range Rover Velar is expected to make its way into the Indian showrooms this December. Range Rover Velar will be priced in the range of Rs 79 lakh for the 2.0 Petrol S model to Rs 1.18 crore for the 3.0 Diesel HSE versions. The new Velar will be pitted against Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and BMW X5.

To be slotted between Evoque and Range Rover Sport, Velar is expected to be offered in three variants -- Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. It is offered with two diesel engine options in three states of tune. The 2.0-litre diesel mill develops 178bhp and 430Nm, while its higher tune will have 237bhp and 500Nm. The 3.0-litre motor will develop 296bhp and 700Nm. It also gets 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine tuned to churn out 247bhp and 365Nm, and 296bhp and 400Nm tune.

The range topping 3.0-litre petrol supercharged V6 mill on the other hand belts out 375bhp and 450Nm of torque. All engines are mated to ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 200S [December 18]

The Xtreme 200S production version is slated for its unveiling in India on December 18. Showcased first at Auto Expo 2016, Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to be powered by an air-cooled, single cylinder, four-stroke 200cc engine that can churn out maximum power of 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox and is likely to deliver a fuel efficiency of 45kmpl.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the Xtreme 200S is likely to employ telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

Hero 125cc scooter [December 18]

Hero is also rumoured to launch a new 125cc scooter, also on December 18. The new 125cc scooter may get retro-styling, targeting the urban young Indians. If it is true, the new scooter will be pitted against Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 scooters.

Hero 110cc Passion Pro [December 18]

Hero MotoCorp may also launch a new 110cc variant of its popular Passion Pro motorcycle in India. The new 110cc passion Pro could be called Passion XPro iSmart 110 and will feature Hero's i3S technology.

The new model of the Passion Pro is likely to come powered by a 110cc engine, which could be tuned to deliver 9bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero might also offer TOD (Torque On Demand) unit in the new Passion Pro, which is now in the Splendor.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi India will re-launch Outlander SUV in its new avatar soon and the vehicle has already been listed on website. Outlander is currently in its third generation and had received an update in 2015 in line with the company's new design language. The large chrome overdosed grille is called Dynamic Shield and gives a pronouncing stance for the SUV. At the rear, boxy tailgate and subtle chrome accents surrounding at horizontally-positioned LED tail-lamps are the attractions.

The India-spec model will be powered by petrol engine only. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill is expected to delivers 169 hp and 225 Nm of torque. The new Outlander will also get Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) AWD system.