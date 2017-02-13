- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
Up, up and away! World’s first commercial flying car goes on sale
European company PAL-V International have started the commercial sales of its two-seater hybrid car on 13 February. The PAL-V Liberty will cost £255,000 and only takes 5-10 minutes to convert into flight mode.
