Young actor Unni Mukundan who has made a mark in Mollywood and Tollywood seems to be the favourite of gossip mongers as rumours about his alleged relationship surface every other day. Recently, reports on Unni's love failure started doing the rounds on social media.

Now, clearing the air, the actor has clarified that the latest rumours about his heartbreak are yet another creation by some reporter.

"Just to clear the air ! Reporter : when is your wedding. ME : GIRLS OF MY AGE ARE MOSTLY MARRIED. Interpretation of the reporter: (Praneyichapennu thechittu poi. Unni Mukundan heart break, break up, pranaynairashyam) And so on...Thanks a lot [sic]," Unni posted on his Facebook page.

Earlier in 2016, Mollywood's muscle man and actress Sanusha Santhosh were rumoured to be getting married after the duo worked together in the Malayalam movie Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya. Unni had them slammed the reports via his social media page: "FYI : Not getting Married. Kindly don't entertain any more messages or forwards with regards to the same(sic)."

Meanwhile, on the acting career front, Unni was last seen in the Malayalam film Clint, based on the real life of late child prodigy Edmund Thomas Clint, an inimitable painter, who rose to fame for his over 25,000 paintings and sketches that he had created before he died at the age of six. The Harikumar directorial, which also stars Rima Kallingal, master Alok and Akshara Kishore in main roles, was opened to a positive response from the audience.

Unni, who impressed the Telugu audience with his performance as Raghava Sathyam in the blockbuster Junior NTR and Mohanlal starrer Janatha Garage, also awaits the release of his next Tollywood project. The actor will be seen opposite actress Anushka Shetty in the most anticipated flick Bhagmati, directed by G Ashok. The Vikramadithyan actor, who fell short of words to describe his co-star, called her one of the beautiful girls he has ever interacted with.

"To sum it up, I confess that it was a beautiful ride all the way long with one of the most beautiful girl that I have ever interacted with. A beauty which is not skin deep. A wonderful soul. It was lovely knowing you and working with you. I rather keep it short, because for some reason I don't find words good enough to share my excitement. Wishing you all the goodness around Sweety! Stay Blessed !! Anushka Shetty [sic]," Unni had earlier posted on his Facebook page.