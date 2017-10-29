Ram Pothineni's Unnadi Okate Zindagi (Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi/VOZ) has been allegedly leaked online and the free full movie download is likely to affect its collection at the worldwide box office.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi is made with a budget of Rs 15 crore. Its theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 22 crore, which is a record price for a Ram Pothineni's movie. Since a hefty sum was at stake, the makers had taken all precautionary measures to curb its piracy before release.

The bosses of Sri Sravanthi Movies, which bankrolled Unnadi Okate Zindagi, requested the filmgoers to watch the movie in theatres. They tweeted on Friday: "Thank all for the Tremendous response for the movie.. Enjoy the movie in Theaters.. if u find any piracy links please sent to this mail.. "

Besides this, the producers have also requested them to report the piracy links of Unnadi Okate Zindagi. A statement featured on the poster released by them read: "Say no to piracy. Please report any #VOZ movie piracy links to cybercell@apfilmchamber.com"

Despite taking all measures, some miscreants allegedly leaked the full movie of Unnadi Okate Zindagi for download, hours before the morning show on its opening day. The makers were quick to take down its pirated copy from some websites, but they could not stop it spreading to other websites.

A website run by a notorious gang still has the pirated copy of Unnadi Okate Zindagi and it offers six different versions of the full movie, varying from 2.4GB to 200MB. This pirated copy is said to have been shot in a theatre in a foreign country and its audio and video quality is not good. The full movie has apparently been downloaded by several viewers in the last two days.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi has got a good opening and collected approximately Rs 13.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two days. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 8 crore for its distributors. But the alleged full movie download is posing a big threat, as it is likely to take a toll on its collection.

However, the bosses Sri Sravanthi Movies are thrilled over the response and they held a success meet. They tweeted: "Meet #VunnadhiOkateZindagi stars at your favourite theatres tomorrow! check out here for full details! @ramsayz @anupamahere @Itslavanya #VunnadiOkateZindagi Success celebrations! Thank you all for making #VOZ a huge hit!@ramsayz @anupamahere @Itslavanya @ThisIsDSP"