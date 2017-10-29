Ram Pothineni's Unnadi Okate Zindagi (Vunnadhi Okkate Zindagi/VOZ) has remained strong at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection closer to the mark of Rs 15 crore gross.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi had decent hype and promotion before its release. Hero Ram had taken a year after his last outing Hyper hit the screens and his fans were eagerly waiting for this movie. Its promos had generated a lot curiosity.

Released with a good screen count on October 27, the Kishore Thirumala-directed movie received good opening with its average occupancy ranging between 65 and 75 percent. Unnadi Okate Zindagi collected Rs 7.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi became the biggest opener for Ram Pothineni, beating the record of Nenu Sailaja, which collected Rs 6.57 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its opening day.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi received good response from the audience, who were impressed with Kishore Thirumala's script and direction and performances of Ram Pothineni, Anupama Parameswaran and Lavanya Tripathi. The word of mouth helped the movie remain strong at the ticket counters on Saturday.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi has collected approximately Rs 5.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two day total collection to Rs 13.20 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have fetched Rs 8 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 22 crore on its global theatrical rights.

Ram Pothineni‏ is all thrilled over the response of the viewers who praised his performance in Unnadi Okate Zindagi as the best in his career. He thanked all his fans for their support. He tweeted: "Thank you alllll...super glad you all loved it so much!! #love - |2 #VunnadhiOkateZindagi. Hahaha..I've heard "Loved it" before but for this film I'm hearing a lot of "Lived it"..glad you all could relate.. #VunnadhiOkateZindagi."